Richa Chadha opens up about motherhood and social media break

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha recently took to social media to share an honest update with her followers, revealing the reasons behind her brief hiatus and the changes she’s been navigating in her personal life.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Richa explained that she had taken a short, “undeclared break” from the platform to focus on her new journey as a mother.

Advertisement

Describing the time away as “bananas,” Richa Chadha acknowledged the challenges of balancing motherhood with rediscovering herself.

Advertisement

She expressed that becoming a mother felt like a transformative experience, saying, “I feel like giving birth is also birthing a new me.”

The actress also took a moment to thank her followers for their patience during her absence, admitting that while she didn’t owe them updates, she appreciated the connection with them, likening it to a “big WhatsApp group.”

She added, “I am trying to breathe for now. Lots of love.”

Richa and her husband, actor Ali Fazal, have been through a whirlwind of life changes together. The couple first met on the sets of the popular film ‘Fukrey’, and their bond has only deepened over time.

In September 2022, they made headlines with their announcement of an eco-friendly wedding, which took place in a beautiful ceremony in Lucknow.

The couple’s joy doubled when they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July 2024. In a joint statement, they shared their excitement with fans, saying, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl. Our families are happy and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings.”

On the work front, Richa’s most recent project was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, while Ali Fazal’s latest appearance was in ‘Mirzapur 3’ on Prime Video.

Both actors have exciting projects lined up, with Richa set to continue making her mark in the industry, and Ali gearing up for films like ‘Metro In Dino’, ‘Lahore 1947’, and ‘Thug Life’.