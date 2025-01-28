‘Laapataa Ladies’ shortlisted for Japan Academy Film Prize

Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao’s directorial venture ‘Laapataa Ladies’ (‘Lost Ladies’) has earned a coveted spot on the international stage. The film is in the shortlist for the Best International Film category at the prestigious Japan Academy Film Prize 2024.

This recognition highlights the growing global appreciation for women-led Indian cinema. The winner will be announced on March 14, 2025, during the awards ceremony in Japan.

Advertisement

Among 204 international films released in Japan in 2024, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ stood out, becoming one of the top five contenders. Notably, the film is also India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars.

Advertisement

Competing alongside cinematic giants like Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’, Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’, and Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’, this achievement underscores the film’s impact on audiences and critics alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lost Ladies (@lostladiesfilm)

Directed by Kiran Rao and presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a collaboration between Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.

The story, based on an award-winning script by Biplab Goswami, came to life with a screenplay and dialogues by Sneha Desai, along with additional contributions from Divyanidhi Sharma.

Last month, Aamir Khan addressed the film’s exit from the Oscars race with a heartfelt message, emphasizing that this milestone is not an end but a stepping stone.

“We are, of course, disappointed that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year,” he said, “but we are immensely grateful for the support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey.”

He extended his gratitude to the Academy members and the Film Federation of India (FFI) jury, saying, “To be in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films worldwide is an honor in itself.”

Khan also expressed appreciation for audiences worldwide, acknowledging their love and support. “This is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world.”