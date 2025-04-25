Aamir Khan was in ‘no state’ to attend ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ screening after Pahalgam attack

The tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that resulted in the demise of at least 26 innocents has shaken the nation. Following this, several entertainment events and concerts have faced cancellation. In line with this, Aamir Khan skipped the re-release screening of his blockbuster ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ on April 25. Speaking of it, the actor revealed being in no state to attend the premiere after the tragic incident.

Speaking to BollywoodHungama, Aamir Khan said, “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview), I will see it sometime later this week.” Apart from this, several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, SRK, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others, have expressed their remorse and condemned the terror attack.

‘Andaz Apna Apna’ re-released in theatres on April 25 in a brand-new 4K remastered version. Moreover, enhancing the cinematic experience, the visuals will be accompanied by enhanced Dolby 5.1 sound. The film focuses on two charming but cunning men who vie to win over an heiress in hopes of inheriting her staggering fortune. However, matters soon escalate and they turn her protectors from a criminal. Elevating the plot is an identity swap between two key characters. Brimming with comic misunderstandings, the title is among classic fan favourites. The screenplay of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ was inspired by the 1972 film ‘Victoria No. 203.’

Meanwhile, alongside Aamir and Salman, the film also stars Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor.

In related news, Salman’s recent flick ‘Sikandar’ witnessed an underwhelming box office collection. AR Murugadoss helmed the actioner while Sajid Nadiadwala backed the title. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, and Sathyaraj in key roles. On the other hand, Aamir is currently working on ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’ The film is reportedly a spin-off of the hit ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

