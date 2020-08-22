Amidst a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, reports have been surfacing on the internet claiming that an eyewitness who apparently accompanied Rhea Chakraborty to the morgue, told a news channel that he heard the actress apologise on seeing the actor’s mortal remains.

According to Republic TV, a man named Surjeet Singh Rathore who accompanied Rhea Chakraborty to the morgue on June 15 revealed that when Rhea saw Sushant’s mortal remains, she said “Sorry Babu.” He further claimed that Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and her mom also wanted to see Sushant’s mortal remains. However, he claimed that the Mumbai Police did not let them go. He said that he spoke to the police officer post which Rhea and he apparently went inside to see Sushant’s mortal remains.

The eyewitness apparently told the news channel, “I removed the white cloth from the body’s face and he had marks on his neck – I had doubt at that time itself. The moment I removed the cloth, Rhea placed her hand on his (Sushant’s) chest and said ‘Sorry, babu’. I thought, ‘ Why was she saying sorry now?’ I then took her outside as she started crying.”

Pictures and videos have surfaced in which the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is seen visiting the hospital on that day. Sushant passed away on June 14 and left the entire nation in a state of grief and shock.