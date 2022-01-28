The release of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has been pushed back to February 25

In the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ have finally announced the film’s new release date.

The 50-year-old magnum opus, which will land in theaters on February 25, 2022, will have its much-anticipated world premiere at Berlin’s 72nd International Film Festival. The news was shared on Bhansali Productions’ Instagram page. The caption read, “Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

Ajay Devgn also stars in the upcoming film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia plays Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, in the period drama based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai.”

Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa appear in Gangubai Kathiawadi as well. Jayantilal Gada and Bhansali (Pen Studios) produced the film.

(With inputs from ANI)