Rekha to shine at IIFA 2024 with a special performance

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha is set to make a dazzling return to the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards stage this year. Rekha, known for her iconic roles and timeless charm, will perform at the 24th edition of the globally celebrated awards ceremony.

In a heartfelt message shared by the IIFA team, Rekha expressed her enthusiasm about returning to the event. “IIFA holds a special place in my heart,” she noted. “It’s not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant blend of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home, a showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes to life.”

Rekha went on to say, “It is a profound honor to be part of this iconic festival again. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience create an unparalleled experience. I am excited to celebrate our cinema at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and to make new memories with everyone at IIFA 2024.”

The last time Rekha graced the IIFA stage was in 2018, where her performance of hits like ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ and ‘Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan’ captivated audiences. Her previous appearance was alongside other stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Johar.

The upcoming IIFA will be hosted by Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and filmmaker Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement about hosting the event, saying, “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe. Being part of its journey has been amazing, and I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life again.”

This year’s festival will unfold from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The festivities will kick off with IIFA Utsavam on September 27, a grand celebration spotlighting the four South Indian film industries. The main IIFA Awards ceremony will take place on September 28, followed by the exclusive IIFA Rocks event on September 29, which is a private affair.

With Rekha’s star-studded performance and a lineup of exciting events, IIFA 2024 promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema.