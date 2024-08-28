Ismael Cruz Cordova hails Priyanka Chopra’s cultural bond

Priyanka Chopra, renowned Bollywood star and international icon, continues to make waves across the entertainment industry with her remarkable talent and charismatic presence. The 42-year-old actress, known for her impressive filmography and philanthropic efforts, remains a significant source of inspiration for many—including her peers in Hollywood. Ismael Cruz Cordova, who stars in the hit series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, recently shared his admiration for Chopra during an interview in Singapore. The actor, who is set to appear in the forthcoming film ‘The Bluff’, revealed his excitement about working alongside the Bollywood star.

“Collaborating with someone of Priyanka’s stature is always a unique experience,” Cordova enthused. “She’s not just an incredible leader but also incredibly generous and cool. Being a huge fan of hers, it was a dream come true. Her leadership on set was exceptional—so charismatic and loving. She truly made everyone feel valued. It’s clear she holds her culture dear, and it was touching to see her family, including her mother and daughter, join us on set. It really brought a sense of grounding to the whole experience.”

Cordova’s smile was evident as he reminisced about the time spent with Chopra, reflecting fondly on their professional interaction. He also expressed eagerness for future collaborations, underscoring how much he values the experience of working with someone of her caliber.

Right now, Cordova is anticipating the release of second season of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’. It is premiering on Prime Video on August 29. “Being part of such a monumental series is incredibly immersive,” he said. “We’re all thrilled for the new season. ‘The Lord of the Rings’ has a special place in our hearts. And as fans of the show, we’re just as excited as the audience. Portraying my role in this universe feels almost spiritual.”

‘The Rings of Power’ delves into Middle Earth’s Second Age, drawing from the appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved series. It offers a fresh look at younger versions of key characters from original trilogy, bringing a new dimension to saga.

Ismael Cruz Cordova plays Arondir, an elf warrior, in the fantasy series, adding depth to the show’s rich narrative. With the new season on the horizon, both he and Chopra continue to capture the imagination of audiences worldwide.