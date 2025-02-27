Matthew Perry received 27 shots of ketamine; reveals documentary

‘FRIENDS’ star Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023. As per reports, the actor died due to a drug overdose after he received several doses of ketamine. A recent documentary, ‘Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy’ reveals that the actor was given 27 shots of ketamine.

The documentary chronicles Matthew Perry’s life before his tragic demise. The actor’s autopsy revealed “high levels of ketamine” in his system. Now, the documentary alleges this was because he received 27 doses of the drug in the last three days of his life.

In the documentary, Martin Estrada, former U.S. Attorney for California’s Central District revealed the details. He led the investigation behind the actor’s death. Estrada claims that Dr [Salvador] Plasencia allegedly supplied ketamine to an untrained live-in assistant. Subsequently, the assistant administered the drug to Matthew Perry despite his high-risk health conditions. “Allegedly, you have Dr Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever. And that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof.”

Estrada stated that Dr Plasencia ignored multiple warning alarms and continued to provide the actor with ketamine. Despite evident risks, Plasencia allegedly injected Perry with the drug in unauthorised locations. This even included the backseat of a car. Estrada criticised Plasencia’s medical negligence and iterated that despite Perry’s worsening condition, he continued to supply the drug to his assistant.

Last year, following the investigation, Perry’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the ketamine causing the actor’s death. Two other individuals, Eric Fleming and Dr Mark Chavez also pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs unlawfully.

Dr Salvador Plasencia, accused of supplying the ketamine to Perry was charged with falsifying records. Finally, alleged dealer Jasveen Sangha, known as the ‘ketamine queen’ faced nine charges- including conspiracy of distributing ketamine and the distribution of ketamine which resulted in the death. Both individuals pleaded not guilty in court. The two still await trial.

