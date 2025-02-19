Matthew Perry documentary to uncover his life, fame & untimely death

Peacock has released the trailer for ‘Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy’, a documentary special ready to premiere on February 25.

The film offers an in-depth look at the life, career, and untimely passing of the beloved ‘Friends’ star, who died in October 2023.

Directed by Robert Palumbo, the Matthew Perry documentary explores Perry’s rise to fame, his struggles with addiction, and the circumstances surrounding his tragic death. Perry, who was widely known for playing Chandler Bing on ‘Friends’, was open about his battles with substance abuse, detailing them in his 2022 memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing’. The documentary revisits his candid revelations while shedding light on his final days.

A major focus of the special is the investigation into Perry’s death. Authorities found ketamine in his system, leading to charges against five individuals, including his personal assistant and two medical professionals, for allegedly supplying him with the drug.

The documentary features insights from Hollywood insiders, law enforcement officials, and medical experts.

Among those interviewed is actress Morgan Fairchild, who played Perry’s on-screen mother in ‘Friends’, along with U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. The film also features commentary from those who worked with Perry throughout his career.

Produced by ITN Productions, ‘Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy’ aims to celebrate Perry’s legacy while examining the challenges he faced behind the scenes.

Executive producers Ian Russell, Mike Griffiths, and Robert Palumbo have crafted a compelling narrative that blends personal stories, industry perspectives, and investigative reporting.

Beyond ‘Friends’, Perry had a successful career in television and film. He appeared in ‘Ally McBeal’, received Emmy nominations for ‘The West Wing’ and ‘The Ron Clark Story’, and starred in movies such as ‘Fools Rush In’, ‘The Whole Nine Yards’, and ’17 Again’.

The documentary not only remembers Perry’s comedic genius but also raises important conversations about addiction and mental health in Hollywood.