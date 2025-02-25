Rasha Thadani takes a sacred dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

Bollywood’s next-gen star Rasha Thadani, daughter of veteran actress Raveena Tandon, recently took part in a sacred ritual at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Sharing a glimpse of her spiritual journey, Rasha posted a picture on Instagram where she was seen praying after taking a dip in the holy waters.

The serene moment was accompanied by the devotional song “Ganga Dharay Shiv Ganga Dharay,” setting the perfect mood for the occasion.

Rasha Thadani and her mother Raveena were also spotted at the famous ‘Ganga Aarti’ on February 24, alongside actress Katrina Kaif. The duo joined Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati for the ceremony, immersing themselves in the divine atmosphere at Aral Ghat.

The spiritual ashram, under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand, shared a post on social media, highlighting the presence of Bollywood celebrities at the event.

The tweet read: “Raveena Tandon, @TandonRaveena, Katrina Kaif @KatrinaKaifFB, Beena Kaushal, Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Banerjee @abhishekaitc joined the Ganga Aarti at Aral Ghat in the divine presence of @PujyaSwamiji and Pujya @SadhviBhagawati ji. A truly divine #MahaKumbh experience.”

Raveena, known for her deep spiritual beliefs, continued her pilgrimage in Prayagraj before announcing her next stop—Kashi. The actress revealed that she plans to celebrate Maha Shivratri there.

This isn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo has embarked on a spiritual journey together. In November last year, they visited the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh. Raveena shared heartfelt moments from the visit, marking it as her 11th Jyotirling and Rasha’s 10th.

Reflecting on her spiritual journey, Raveena recalled starting this pilgrimage on February 17, 2023, which coincided with her father’s birthday and Mahashivratri. She expressed her emotions in a heartfelt post, remembering how she immersed her father’s ashes in the Holy Ganga at Kashi Vishwanath on that day.

Now, a year later, she is ready to complete her journey of visiting 12 Jyotirlingas on another Mahashivratri, if Mahadev wills it.

In a touching tribute to her daughter, Raveena called Rasha her “rock” and “a beautiful Godsent angel,” expressing gratitude for her unwavering support throughout their spiritual endeavors.

Meanwhile, Rasha is making strides in Bollywood, with her recent debut in ‘Azaad’, alongside Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and fellow debutant Aaman Devgan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for hits like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Kedarnath’, and ‘Rock On!!’, the film marks an exciting beginning for the young actress.