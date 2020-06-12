Actress Raveena Tandon, recently opened up about how she was cast opposite Salman Khan in her debut film Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. She has also spoken up on the series of events that led her to make her acting debut.

The actress, who made her appearance on Kiran Joneja’s online chat show recently, said that she never wanted to become an actor, but “when destiny wants something to happen it all happens simultaneously.”

She said that she was working with Prahlad Kakkar as a college student, and had done a few modelling projects for him. She said, “When I was interning with Prahlad Kakkar people used to ask me what I was doing behind the cameras and why I was not acting in front of the cameras. I was a free stand-in model for Genesis, the company, and every time a model would not turn up they’d say, ‘Hey, Raveena ko costume pehna ke khada kar do.”

She added that on one such day, when she was shooting in Bandra, a friend of her’s called Bunty, ‘who happened to be a friend of Salman as well, called her up and asked her if she was around. He told her to come outside and say hi, because he was in the neighbourhood. When Raveena went out to meet him, she saw that it was none other than Salman Khan who was sitting in the car with her friend, Bunty.

Salman, at the time, was looking for ‘a new girl’ to cast in a new movie for producer GP Sippy, and her friend told him that he must look at Raveena.

She continued, “I said yes, my friends were more excited that I was doing a film with Salman Khan and they said, ‘Iske baad tujhe picture nahi karni toh na bol de par yeh to kar.”

Meanwhile, Raveena keeps on giving treats to her fans, even amid lockdown. She keeps on sharing her lockdown routine with her fans on social media. The actress also shares glimpses of some ‘never seen’ throwback pictures. It seems like she is also missing the good old times and feeling nostalgic about it.