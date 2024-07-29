Ranveer Singh praises Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic running style

Actor Ranveer Singh recently expressed admiration for Amitabh Bachchan’s distinctive running style, showcased in a video shared by the megastar himself. Bachchan delighted fans by juxtaposing a running sequence from his iconic 1990 film ‘Agneepath’ with a more recent clip of him jogging in his garden.

In his post, Bachchan humorously noted, “still running for work from Agnipath to now,” encapsulating his enduring commitment to his craft over the years. This gesture immediately sparked a flurry of responses from fans and industry peers alike.

Ranveer Singh, a known admirer of Amitabh Bachchan, couldn’t contain his excitement, commenting, “THE SIGNATURE RUNNING STYLE!!!” Other celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana lauded Bachchan as the “G.O.A.T.,” while fans showered him with messages of admiration and gratitude for his continuous inspiration.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be busy with his acting commitments, including his role in the futuristic film ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie, set in a post-apocalyptic future inspired by Hindu scriptures, features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani, alongside cameos from Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

Additionally, Bachchan is actively shooting for ‘Vettaiyan,’ a film that also stars Rajinikanth. On the horizon for Ranveer Singh is his eagerly awaited role in ‘Don 3,’ as announced by director Farhan Akhtar in August 2023. The ‘Don’ franchise, known for its gripping narratives and thrilling action, has seen stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Bachchan himself take on the iconic role of Don.

As the legacy of ‘Don’ continues to captivate audiences, Singh’s portrayal promises to add a new dimension to the beloved franchise, further solidifying his stature in Bollywood.