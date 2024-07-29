Sanjay Dutt celebrates 65th birthday with stunning Times Square surprise

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt received a monumental birthday gift as he turned 65, thanks to the surprise efforts of his close friends, Parya, also known as Kamli, and actor Jay Patel. The birthday tribute, set against the bright lights of Times Square, was nothing short of spectacular, leaving Dutt and his fans in awe.

The surprise unfolded on the largest billboard in Times Square, where a grand montage of Dutt’s most iconic film moments was displayed. The digital screen lit up with a vibrant collage of images and clips from his extensive career, along with heartfelt messages honoring his contribution to cinema. This striking tribute was not just a celebration of Dutt’s legacy but also a testament to the deep bond he shares with his friends.

Sanjay Dutt was present in Times Square to witness the surprise, and his reaction was one of genuine delight. The billboard quickly drew a crowd of fans and onlookers, who gathered to enjoy the tribute and celebrate the Bollywood legend’s milestone birthday. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement, and social media soon erupted with praise for the thoughtful gesture.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to share their excitement and admiration, making the hashtag #JayPatel trend as they celebrated the grand tribute. The impressive display highlighted not only Dutt’s significant impact on the film industry but also the strength of his friendships and the appreciation they hold for him.

Jay Patel, who is popular for his role in the film ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, played a key role in organizing this heartfelt tribute. The gesture reflects not only Dutt’s lasting influence but also the affectionate and supportive relationships that surround him.

This memorable birthday celebration in Times Square serves as a reminder of Sanjay Dutt’s enduring popularity and the powerful connections that continue to honor his remarkable career.