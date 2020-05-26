Ranveer Singh has shared how the pandemic has impacted him, saying that he has been going through various phases amid lockdown.

“I have been engaging this period of lockdown in very different ways. In the first 2 weeks, it felt like something, then in the first month, then month and a half and now it’s been 2 months. So, I have been going through various phases,” Ranveer said.

He added,”Every time you wake up in the morning and read the news, read what is happening and it’s a very grim scenario. It’s disturbing, it’s actually devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic to all our brothers and sisters not just in our country but across the world.”

The superstar says he weighed down with what’s happening in India and globally.

“You know what the world is facing, this global crisis, that it really weighs down on you. So, I was going through my own process to – wrapping my head around it in a way that it has an effect on you emotionally, mentally. I don’t think I was prepared to engage anyone or anything in public.” he said.

However, Ranveer is staying positive and hopes that a silver lining will come soon for everyone.

“I’m staying home and making sure that I’m using this time in as positive way as possible. Trying to be positive, trying to be optimistic, trying to find the silver lining, trying to see the brighter side of things as grim a scenario that it is.

“So, I also used this time to kind of hibernate and experience the joy of doing nothing. There is a charm to that as well.”

Ranveer, who had no time to pause and relax given his hectic shooting and promotion schedules for the last five years, is using the lockdown to rejuvenate.

“I must say before this, life was moving at a very frenetic, at a very hectic pace. I felt I was a hamster on a wheel especially after ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Gully Boy’. My work load in the past year, year and half increased to a level where I was teetering to a level of a burn out. I have lived this period being under the radar, off the grid as they say.”

“In a way this lockdown period has been well-timed for me. I get this time to introspect, to focus on myself.”

He says he is using the period to re-discover things about himself and his wife Deepika Padukone.

“As actors, you say you are the player and you are the instrument — this body that we have, this mortal vessel that we have – we are the players and this is our instrument. So, to able to focus on myself, to be able to get time with my wife has been really good. After we got married, it was crazy busy for both of us. So it’s given time to re-discover each other in a different way, bond with each other,” he said