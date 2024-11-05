Ranveer Singh ignites ‘Singham Again’ with these epic dialogues

Ranveer Singh is back with a bang in Rohit Shetty’s latest installment of the Cop-Verse, Singham Again, reigniting the excitement in theaters and reminding fans why he’s the “live wire” of Bollywood’s action scene.

His entry into this high-octane universe isn’t just a cameo; it’s a masterclass in performance.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Known for his infectious energy and distinctive style, Ranveer Singh doesn’t just participate in the narrative—he commands it. From the moment he steps into the spotlight, he captivates the audience, showcasing his signature charisma and impeccable comic timing that have become hallmarks of his performances.

In Singham Again, Ranveer Singh reaffirms his status as the beloved Simmba, a character who has become synonymous with Bollywood’s vibrant action genre.

Singh’s dialogues are a standout feature, bringing both punch and personality to the film. Here are a few standout moments that had audiences cheering:

1. “Yeh kalyug hai, kalyug. Yahaan sab sirf ek hi matlab ke liye jeete hai, apne matlab ke liye.”

2. “Bhau, je mala maahit naahi te sanga. Tell me what I don’t know.”

3. “Jabhi dekho tab helicopter se latak ke aate hai. Mein bolta hai ticket kaato, baith ke aaram se aao, izzat se aao, lekin nhi, latak ke hi aane ka hai!”

4. “Come India, Bharat ke taraf se holiday package free! Kashmir to Kanyakumari, where you stay there will you take care. Athithi devo bhava, our policy. God our guest our god.”

5. “Joh deto traas, tyancha mi gheto class.”

What sets Ranveer apart is not just his fierce persona but also his ability to inject humor into intense situations. His comedic timing offers a refreshing break amid the action, leaving audiences in stitches. In Singham Again, he transitions seamlessly from high-energy stunts to laugh-out-loud moments.