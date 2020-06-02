For a week now, Kangana Ranaut has been busy designing the interiors of a new house for sister Rangoli Chandel in the lap of the Himalayas. The actress, from scratch to decorating every corner of the house, has been a part of the journey of Rangoli’s house.

Now, as the house has been completed, Rangoli has moved into her new house with her family. She gives a glimpse of her new house named, ‘Villa Pegasus’. She also thanked her doll Kangana for being there and giving all the inputs while finishing up the house.

Rangoli, on Tuesday, shared a couple of pictures with Kangana and the whole family. Not just this, Rangoli penned what all Kangana did to perfect her house in a note and also revealed that she resorted to buying online from local brands for all the things needed to furnish her home. Rangoli thanked Kangana and mentioned that she was there with them throughout the journey. Along with this, she shared a photo with Kangana on social media.

In one of the pictures, Kangana can be seen clad in a lavender ethnic suit with her hair tied up. On the other hand, Rangoli can be seen dressed in a saree and her husband Ajay is seen standing by her side. As they posed together in a perfect frame, one could sense how much the sister’s support and love for each other.

Along with this, Rangoli also shared a series of photos of the house decorated by Kangana and her and we also saw a glimpse of little Prithvi Raj sitting in the puja room.

Rangoli wrote, “No words to thank our doll for being there for us in so many ways, also would like to mention she used only local material for construction and ordered everything for interiors online while she was on various shooting locations, amazed with the super efficient deliveries to our home in small village in Himalayas, our Indian brands quality is far better than many international brands today and they are super affordable as well.”

A day back, Rangoli shared adorable photos of Kangana welcoming her nephew Prithvi Raj for the first time to the new house.

Meanwhile, Kangana has also taken up a lavish new workspace in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, which has reportedly been built for Rs 48 crore.