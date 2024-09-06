Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram enjoy a getaway at Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, recently took a serene trip to the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, sharing snapshots from their adventure on social media. On Thursday, Lin Laishram took to Instagram to post a collection of pictures, captioning the post with “Summer 24.”

Among the shared images, one particularly stood out: a selfie featuring Lin and Randeep Hooda against the lush backdrop of the reserve. The couple’s photo album also offered a peek into the breathtaking wildlife and scenery of the reserve.

Randeep and Lin, who celebrated their wedding on November 29 in Manipur with traditional Meitei ceremonies, have been known for their chemistry both on and off the screen. Their love story reportedly began during their theatre days before they transitioned into their successful careers in film.

Lin Laishram entered Bollywood in 2007 with a brief role in “Om Shanti Om.” Since then, she has appeared in several notable films including “Mary Kom” (2014), “Umrika” (2015), “Rangoon” (2017), “Qaidi Band” (2017), and “Axone” (2019). Her roles often highlight her versatility and talent in the Indian film industry.

Randeep Hooda, who made his film debut with “Monsoon Wedding,” has built a notable career with standout performances in movies such as “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai,” “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster,” “Rang Rasiya,” and “Jism 2.” His most recent project was “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,” a film that portrays the life and struggles of the Indian freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. Released on March 22, the film is produced by Zee Studios and several other prominent producers including Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.