Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrate 1st Diwali as newlyweds

Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram recently celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple, and they didn’t keep the special occasion to themselves.

On Friday, the couple shared a few heartfelt moments with their fans through Instagram. Twinning in traditional yellow attire, Randeep and Lin looked radiant in the photos they posted, with a series of pictures showcasing both a joyful selfie and snapshots from their Diwali puja ceremony.

Randeep captioned the post, “1st Diwali as Mr. & Mrs.,” capturing the excitement of this festive milestone. Fans and followers poured in warm messages and blessings.

The couple tied the knot on November 29 in Manipur, opting for an intimate ceremony rooted in Meitei traditions. The connection between Randeep and Lin dates back to their theater days, where they first met and eventually fell in love. Their relationship has been a cherished journey, culminating in a traditional wedding celebrated with family and friends.

On the career front, both Randeep and Lin have notable resumes in the entertainment industry. Lin began her Bollywood journey with a cameo role in the 2007 film ‘Om Shanti Om’ and has since appeared in various movies, including ‘Mary Kom’ (2014) as Bem and ‘Axone’ (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep Hooda, on the other hand, has established himself with memorable performances in films like ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Rang Rasiya’, and ‘Jism 2’. He made his acting debut in ‘Monsoon Wedding’ and has grown to be a beloved figure in Indian cinema.

Randeep’s most recent project, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, released on March 22, explores the life and legacy of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. The film, co-produced by Randeep along with Zee Studios and others, reflects his dedication to bringing meaningful stories to the screen.