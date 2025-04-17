Sunny Deol announces ‘Jaat 2’ amid the underwhelming run of ‘Jaat’

Sunny Deol’s actioner ‘Jaat’ finally hit theatres on April 10. The film marks the return of Deol to the big screen after the blockbuster ‘Gadar 2.’ Since its release, the film has been witnessing a slow-paced run at the box office. Now, as the run continues, the actor has announced the film’s sequel with Gopichand Malineni. Taking to social media, Sunny Deol announced ‘Jaat 2.’

Sunny Deol took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the sequel to his current release, ‘Jaat.’ Sharing a poster, the actor wrote, “#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2.” The poster also confirms that the sequel will be helmed by ‘Jaat’ director Gopichand Malineni. Mythri Movie Makers will return to bankroll ‘Jaat 2.’ Apart from Sunny Deol, no other cast members have been officially confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, ‘Jaat’ is facing a lukewarm response at the box office. Following its seven-day run, the film is struggling to reach the 100-crore mark worldwide. As per Sacnilk, ‘Jaat’ collected around 9.50 crores net domestically on its first day. Subsequently, the actioner grossed around 7.00 crores on its second day and 9.75 crores on its third day. On Sunday, the film’s fourth day, the title racked up 14.00 crores. On Sunday, the film witnessed a 43% increase in its numbers as compared to its Saturday business. Following this, it minted only 7.25 crores on Monday. Subsequently, the title racked up 6 crores on Tuesday and 4 crores on Wednesday. With this, the total net domestic tally stands at 57.50 crores while the worldwide collection is 76 crores.

Hailed as “the biggest action film of the country,” Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory have co-produced ‘Jaat’. S Thaman has composed the music with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla are part of the technical team. This action film marks Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

