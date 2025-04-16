‘Jaat’ attracts the fury of the Christian community over its church scene; BAN demanded

The highly-awaited actioner ‘Jaat’ finally hit theatres on April 10. The film marks the return of Sunny Deol to the big screen after the blockbuster ‘Gadar 2.’ Following the film’s release, it has now landed into trouble over a particular scene. The film is amassing backlash from the Christian community which is demanding a ban on its screening.

In a scene from ‘Jaat,’ Randeep Hooda is standing inside a church beneath the crucifix above the sacred pulpit. He stands there as the congregation prays. The scene bustles with violence and intimidation inside the premises of the church. The scene has stirred a strong resentment from the Christian community.

As reported by India Today, representatives of the Christian community stated that the scene has hurt their religious sentiments. The sequence is akin to the desecration of the church’s most sacred space, the pulpit. They allege that the scene is seemingly a deliberate conspiracy to defame Christianity in India by depicting violence against it. The portal also noted members of the Christian community also planned protests outside cinema halls. However, the police hindered their protests. Instead, representatives have submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner demanding a ban on the film’s screening. Representatives also demand legal action against the ‘Jaat’ team, giving an ultimatum to respond to the ban.

Hailed as “the biggest action film of the country,” Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory have co-produced ‘Jaat’. S Thaman has composed the music with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla are part of the technical team. This action film marks Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

Coming to its box office run, the film racked up around 50 crores in its six-day domestic run.