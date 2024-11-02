Saba Azad receives cute birthday wish from Hrithik Roshan

On 39th birthday of Saba Azad, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took a moment to celebrate her with a heartfelt Instagram post. Referring to her as “Sa,” Hrithik shared a series of photos capturing their time together in various scenic spots. In his short but touching caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Sa… Thank you for you… 1.11.2024,” expressing his gratitude for her presence in his life.

The pictures offered fans a glimpse into their relationship, featuring both candid and light-hearted moments. The first photo shows Hrithik and Saba smiling at the camera, seemingly at ease in each other’s company.

In another, they’re seen enjoying a croissant, a small detail that adds to the intimate, everyday nature of their bond. One playful shot shows the couple cycling together, with Saba wrapping her arms around Hrithik as they explore. Other photos capture the duo hugging a tree, enjoying ice cream, and sipping wine—simple moments that seem to reflect the comfort and joy they share.

Their relationship milestone came just a month before Saba’s birthday when Hrithik celebrated their third anniversary on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the two, he captioned it, “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad,” signaling their shared journey over the years.

Hrithik first introduced Saba as his partner when they attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash together in 2022. Arriving hand-in-hand, they made a public declaration of their relationship, which drew significant attention from fans and the media alike.

Saba Azad has carved her own path in entertainment as an actress, theater director, and musician. Known for her roles in web series like ‘Rocket Boys’, ‘Ladies Room’, and ‘Who’s Your Gynac’, she also performs as part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink. Her versatility and talent have gained her a distinct following, both in film and music.

Before meeting Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. They tied the knot in 2000, beginning a relationship that saw the arrival of their two sons, Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridaan, born in 2008. Their union, however, ended in 2014 after they announced their separation in 2012, releasing a joint statement. Hrithik addressed the difficult period, sharing that Sussanne had chosen to end their 17-year relationship. Despite the split, they’ve continued to co-parent their children and maintain a respectful friendship.