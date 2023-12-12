Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ role echoes father’s ‘Agneepath’ legacy

In a cinematic revelation that has sent ripples through the realm of Bollywood enthusiasts, fans have drawn intriguing parallels between Ranbir Kapoor’s latest role in “Animal” and his father Rishi Kapoor’s iconic portrayal of Rauf Lala in the timeless classic “Agneepath.” The uncanny similarities between the characters have sparked a collective murmur of “like father, like son” among avid movie buffs.

Within the labyrinth of “Animal,” enthusiasts have discerned an unexpected reflection of Rishi Kapoor’s Rauf Lala in the character of Aziz, a creation of Ranbir Kapoor’s artistic finesse. While the films belong to disparate genres and narratives, the thematic echoes between the two characters resonate profoundly. Both Ranvijay Balbir Singh (Animal) and Rauf Lala (Agneepath) share a penchant for moral ambiguity, unapologetically navigating a world stained by nefarious deeds, including the gravest transgressions like murder.

The resonating traits donned by these characters extend beyond their questionable morality. Crafted with an astute touch, both Aziz and Rauf Lala exude an air of cunningness and selfishness, their personas steeped in an unapologetic demeanor that leaves audiences both spellbound and unsettled. The meticulously groomed hair, a subtle hint of facial hair, and a disconcertingly enigmatic smile further intertwine the two characters in an unexpected cinematic symmetry.

Under the directorial baton of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, “Animal” has not only succeeded in captivating the hearts of moviegoers but has also etched a prominent mark at the box office. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring powerhouses like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, each contributing to the film’s undeniable allure.

From the infectious beats of the soundtrack to the razor-sharp dialogues, “Animal” has emerged as a cinematic spectacle that transcends the screen, leaving an indelible impression on the audience. The film’s swagger, accentuated by the nuanced performances and unexpected connections to Bollywood’s cinematic legacy, has elevated it to a status of admiration and intrigue. As fans continue to dissect the layers of “Animal,” the correlation with Rishi Kapoor’s Rauf Lala stands as a testament to the Kapoor legacy’s enduring impact on Indian cinema.