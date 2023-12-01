Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ roars past competitors with a opening day of Rs 17.50cr

In a remarkable turn of events at the cinematic battleground, Ranbir Kapoor’s latest action spectacle, “Animal,” has catapulted into the box office arena, leaving heavyweight competitors like Salman Khan’s “Tiger 3” and Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2” trailing in its wake on the opening day. The latest reports reveal that “Animal” made an impressive entrance, raking in a substantial Rs 17.50 crore by 1 pm, managing to outpace “Tiger 3” by a narrow yet significant margin. The data, meticulously compiled from major cinema chains including PVR Inox and Cinepolis, paints a vivid picture of the film’s initial dominance, distinguishing itself through robust advance bookings.

Breaking down the financial feats, “Animal” seized a commendable Rs 13.75 crore at PVR Inox and an additional Rs 3.75 crore at Cinepolis, accumulating an imposing total of Rs 17.50 crore. This accomplishment marked a decisive triumph over “Tiger 3,” which amassed Rs 13.85 crore at PVR Inox, along with Rs 3.50 crore at Cinepolis, culminating in a cumulative total of Rs 17.35 crore.

The film, with its magnetic allure, boasts an ensemble cast of cinematic luminaries, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Suresh Oberoi. Released globally on December 1, “Animal” has made its mark across diverse linguistic landscapes, enchanting audiences in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie’s undeniable appeal lies not just in its star-studded lineup but also in its enthralling narrative and powerhouse performances that have captivated audiences worldwide.

As the curtains rise on Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal,” it stands as a testament to the enduring allure of cinematic storytelling and the power of a stellar cast to commandeer the box office. With its triumphant strides in the opening day race, “Animal” promises to be a cinematic force to be reckoned with, setting the stage for an exhilarating journey at the box office in the days to come.