Arjun Kapoor gets ‘rab rakha’ tattoo in memory of his mother

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has unveiled a deeply personal new tattoo dedicated to his late mother, Mona Shourie, reflecting both his emotional connection and a sense of guidance he continues to feel from her.

The tattoo, located on his back, reads “Rab Rakha,” a phrase meaning “May God be with you,” which holds a special place in Arjun’s heart.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared the significance behind his tattoo, explaining that it was a tribute to the words his mother often used to say—”Rab Rakha”—during both good and challenging times.

He expressed that even now, he feels her presence and guidance, watching over him. “It feels like she’s right here with me,” Arjun wrote, adding that the tattoo served as a constant reminder of his mother’s teachings.

The actor revealed that he got the tattoo on the eve of his latest film, ‘Singham Again”s release, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career. “I feel like she’s got my back, reminding me that the universe has a plan,” Arjun shared in his emotional post.

Arjun’s latest venture, ‘Singham Again’, has been a massive success, becoming a blockbuster hit. His portrayal of the feared antagonist, Danger Lanka, has earned him widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike.

The film, a part of Rohit Shetty’s popular ‘Cop Universe’, features an all-star ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. This fifth installment in the franchise has captivated viewers with its thrilling narrative and action-packed sequences.

Prior to this success, Arjun had a less favorable outing with ‘The Lady Killer’ (2023), a crime thriller that failed to make an impact at the box office.