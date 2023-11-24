Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up on Father Rishi Kapoor’s Loss

Renowned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently delved into the profound impact of losing his father, the late Rishi Kapoor, who succumbed to a prolonged illness in 2020. In an interview with Unstoppable with NBK, Kapoor expressed the immense challenge of comprehending the magnitude of this loss, emphasizing that losing a parent is an unparalleled low in one’s life.

Reflecting on the societal expectation for strength, Kapoor admitted that, as a son, he grapples with the complexity of expressing his emotions regarding his father’s passing. He disclosed, “You don’t express and say much. So I don’t know if I have really expressed my father’s loss yet to myself or to my loved ones.” This candid revelation offers a glimpse into the internal struggles Kapoor faces while navigating the aftermath of his father’s demise.

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film, “Animal,” Kapoor unveiled the emotional undercurrents that surfaced while preparing for his role. He shared, “I think eventually sub-consciously mujhe mere papa ki yaad aa gayi,” acknowledging that the process invoked memories of his father. Kapoor described his father as a passionate and aggressive man, drawing parallels between his father’s demeanor and the character he was preparing to portray on screen.

Advertisement

Rishi Kapoor’s battle with leukemia in 2018 added another layer of complexity to the Kapoor family’s journey, including Ranbir. Seeking treatment in New York City, Kapoor successfully underwent a year of medical intervention and returned to India in September 2019. However, he faced a setback when he was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29, 2020, due to breathing difficulties. Tragically, he passed away the following day at 8:45 AM IST, succumbing to a recurrence of leukemia.

The grief surrounding Rishi Kapoor’s demise extended to the final rites, which took place at Chandanwadi Crematorium. Following the customs, his ashes found their resting place in the sacred waters of Banganga. The solemnity of these rituals serves as a poignant reminder of the transient nature of life and the enduring impact of loss on those left behind.

In sharing his personal struggles and reflections on the loss of his father, Ranbir Kapoor humanizes the universal experience of grief. The narrative unfolds as a testament to the intricate web of emotions that accompany the departure of a loved one, transcending the glamour of the Bollywood spotlight to resonate with the shared humanity that binds us all.