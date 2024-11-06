Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s reunion to release on THIS date

The much-awaited film ‘Thandel’, starring popular actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is set to premiere in cinemas worldwide on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vas under the esteemed Geetha Arts banner, the film is presentation of Allu Aravind, adding to its already impressive credentials.

Naga Chaitanya thrilled fans on social media by unveiling a new poster that features him and Sai Pallavi sharing a romantic moment by the ocean. The actor shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, “#Thandel GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON FEBRUARY 7TH, 2025 #ThandelonFeb7th.”

‘Thandel’ promises a gripping blend of romance, action, and drama, drawing inspiration from real events that unfolded in D Matchilesam, a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

The story aims to showcase the intensity of human emotions in the face of conflict and love, making it an appealing watch for fans of multiple genres.

Adding to its appeal, the film boasts a stellar team behind the scenes. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad, known for his remarkable musical contributions to Indian cinema, has composed the score.

Cinematography is in hands of Shamdat, and the editing credit goes to National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli.

The art direction, led by Srinagendra Tangala, has also received praise, enhancing the authenticity of the film’s setting.

Since the release of its teaser and posters, ‘Thandel’ has garnered considerable attention online, with positive reactions from audiences and critics alike. Fans of both Chaitanya and Pallavi are eagerly counting down to the release date, especially because of the duo’s strong on-screen chemistry and their performances in previous hits.