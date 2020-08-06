Kangana Ranaut is all set to bring her next directorial venture on the floors. However, due to the pandemic, the work is at a halt. On Wednesday, on the occasion of Ram Mandir bhumi pujan, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she will be featuring the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in her next directorial venture, Aparajita Ayodhya. The film will span across six centuries.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kangana said, “It’s a story of devotion, faith and above all, unity in the country. Ram Rajya is beyond religion and that’s what Aparajita Ayodhya will be about. It’s a very tough screenplay as it travels across 600 years and the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan will very much be a part of my film.”

While Kangana would have liked to launch the logo of Aparajita Ayodhya to coincide with the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan, that could not happen, she is hopeful that the film will go on floors soon.

Aparajita Ayodhya also marks Kangana’s foray into production – it will be the first project under her banner Manikarnika Films.

After Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana is all set to mark her second directorial venture.

Earlier, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kangana said, “What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production,” she reasons.

Scripted by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the creator of the Baahubali series, Kangana added that it will go beyond the intellect to delve into the core of devotion.

“I’ve seen bhakts refusing to step out of the rain, arguing how can they be warm and dry when Ram Lalla is wet and cold,” the actress says, adding it’s a coming-of-age journey of not just the protagonist, but the country as well. “Despite all efforts to wipe out our spirit of unity and secularism, we remain a nation of believers, we remain undefeated. Hence the prefix ‘Aparajitha’, which means the unvanquished.”