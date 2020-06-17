Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has triggered a never-ending debate over nepotism in the Bollywood film fraternity. Sushant was always vocal about the issue of nepotism and its co-existence. The 34-years-late actor also stressed up on how the whole film industry would collapse if talented actors are not encouraged. Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has chosen to speak in its favour.

The Satya director took to his Twitter handle to speak vehemently in support of Karan Johar who is increasingly being criticised on social media for fuelling the practice.

Slamming those criticising Karan Johar for promoting nepotism, Varma said, “Blaming @karanjohar for what happened is ridiculous and just shows lack of understanding of how film industry works ..Even assuming Karan had a problem with Sushant it’s his choice of who he wants to work with,like its any film makers choice about who they want to work with (sic).”

He went on to call Karan a bigger victim. “Just want to say this to the ignorant social lynch mob that @karanjohar is a bigger victim in this context compared to their ill perceived and suddenly discovered victim Sushant,” he tweeted.

Referring to the various media reports which claimed how some filmmakers refused to work with Sushant, Varma said, “No matter how many supposedly conspired to drive Sushant out (For what reason I can’t fathom when he can make money for them ) there were umpteen others wanting to work with him. ..But like it was his choice not to do with them,it’s the others choice not to work with him (sic).”

Further talking in favour of nepotism, he said, “There’s no such thing as insiders and outsiders and it’s only audience who decide who they like and dont ..Film families however big they are can never have power to influence the audience and also don’t forget that @karanjohar is becos people made him big and not himself (sic).”

Varma called nepotism the fundamental tenet of a society and said, “WITHOUT NEPOTISM SOCIETY WILL COLLAPSE BECAUSE NEPOTISM(FAMILIAL LOVE ) IS THE FUNDAMENTAL TENET OF A SOCIAL STRUCTURE..Like u shouldn’t love others wife more, u also shouldnt love others children more (sic).”

He added, “Nepotism spoken in a negative context is a joke because entire society is based on only a family loving concept ..Should @iamsrk launch someone unknown instead of Aryan just because someone is more talented (in whose view is the point?) (Sic).”

For the unversed, Karan Johar was mocked by many of his followers who blamed him for fuelling the nepotism trend that discourages outsiders to make a mark in the industry.