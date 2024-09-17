Rakul Preet Singh gears up for ‘De De Pyaar De 2’

Fans of Rakul Preet Singh have something to look forward to as the actress embarks on her next big project, “De De Pyaar De 2.” Known for her ability to infuse her roles with charm and charisma, Rakul’s involvement in the sequel has already sparked excitement on the internet.

Rakul recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her preparation for the film. Posting a picture of her script, she wrote, “#ddpd2 Here we go!! Scenes for this schedule❤ It’s always so much fun to create a character and live her journey! Ok off to learning dialogue now! Gn❤”

The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2019 hit “De De Pyaar De,” a romantic comedy that won hearts with its humorous take on complex relationships. The original movie, directed by Akiv Ali and written by Luv Ranjan, featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh. It told the story of a middle-aged NRI who falls for a younger woman, leading to a series of comedic and chaotic events when he introduces her to his family, including his ex-wife and children.

The sequel promises to continue the fun and romance, with Devgn returning to his role and joining forces with R. Madhavan, alongside Rakul. Filming for “De De Pyaar De 2” began in June 2024. And, fans can expect the movie to hit theaters on May 1, 2025.