Rakul Preet Singh becomes Surpanakha in ‘Ramayana’, the woman who loved and lost everything

Rakul Preet Singh is likely to step into one of mythology’s most misunderstood roles, Surpanakha, in Namit Malhotra’s ambitious adaptation of ‘Ramayana’.

While the epic comes with grand heroes and divine battles, it’s Surpanakha’s short yet stormy appearance that sets the story ablaze.

And Rakul’s casting promises to bring out the emotional storm behind that fire.

For years, Surpanakha has been painted as the angry sister of Ravan, dismissed as vengeful, unattractive, and dramatic.

But go back far enough into the ancient texts and you’ll find a very different picture. She was once celebrated as one of the most beautiful women in the land. Charismatic, bold, and skilled in magic!

Her fateful encounter with Ram and Lakshman in the forest changed everything. What began as an expression of love ended in brutal rejection and public humiliation. But, she asked for consent! She asked to be loved. She expressed herself.

Surpanakha was unafraid to express her emotions and desires openly, even in the face of rejection. She approached Ram with confidence, something rare for women in ancient texts.

In Malhotra’s version of the epic, this moment finally gets the weight it deserves. And with Rakul bringing her layered performance style to the role, audiences may get to see Surpanakha in a new light, not just as a jilted villain, but as a woman whose pain and fury carried epic consequences.

Joining Rakul in this mythological spectacle are Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan.

This retelling leans into Surpanakha’s emotional journey; her beauty, her boldness, her heartbreak. She’s the woman who dared to love, dared to rage, and in doing so, changed the destiny of gods and men alike.