AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer take a selfie to build hype for ‘Ramayana’

The excitement around Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic ‘Ramayana’ has just reached a new high. While the first look of the film already stirred curiosity, it’s the soundtrack collaboration that’s now stealing the spotlight. Two musical legends, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, have come together for the score, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

On Friday, AR Rahman took to Instagram to drop a casual yet iconic selfie with Hans Zimmer. Alongside the photo, Rahman wrote, “With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie.”

In no time, the post spread across the internet like wildfire, with fans, industry insiders, and celebrities sharing their excitement about the powerhouse pairing.

This is no ordinary collaboration. Hans Zimmer, the German maestro behind unforgettable scores for ‘Inception’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘The Dark Knight’, and ‘Dune’, is teaming up with India’s own AR Rahman, the genius behind ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, ‘Roja’, and ‘Lagaan’.

Zimmer has won two Academy Awards: one for ‘The Lion King’ (1994) and another for ‘Dune’ (2021). Rahman too has two Oscars to his name, thanks to his globally acclaimed work on ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2009).

The selfie is a symbol of East meeting West in a deeply meaningful way.

Directed by ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’ filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Ramayana’ is production of Namit Malhotra. The film boasts a stellar cast: Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi steps into the role of Sita, Yash of ‘KGF’ fame will portray Ravana, Sunny Deol takes on the part of Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey joins the ensemble as Lakshman.