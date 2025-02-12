Rakesh Roshan to receive Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is going to receive the prestigious ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ award at the upcoming IIFA 2025.

In a heartfelt statement, Rakesh Roshan expressed his excitement and gratitude for the award, calling it “incredibly special”. Reflecting on IIFA’s remarkable journey, he added, “IIFA has always been a true trailblazer, consistently pushing boundaries and setting new standards in celebrating cinematic excellence. Receiving this award as the event celebrates its 25th year is a moment of immense pride for me.”

Roshan’s association with the IIFA dates back to its inaugural event in 2000, and over the years, he has witnessed the platform’s growth in global stature.

“IIFA is more than just an awards show—it’s a grand celebration of our stories, our cinema, and the passion we bring to filmmaking,” he shared.

He also praised the event for playing a pivotal role in promoting Indian talent worldwide, making this honor all the more meaningful.

The silver jubilee of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will take place on March 8-9, 2025, in the vibrant city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar will host the show. Dynamic trio of Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana will host the IIFA Digital Awards.

Vijay Varma, excited about making his debut as a host at the ‘Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards 2025’, shared his personal connection to Rajasthan. “It’s an honor to be a part of IIFA’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, especially in Jaipur, a city so steeped in cultural heritage,” he said.

He also reminisced about spending childhood summers in Rajasthan, making the occasion feel like a “beautiful homecoming.”

Varma emphasized the importance of the ‘IIFA Digital Awards’, which will celebrate the best in digital entertainment—a new but exciting facet of the ceremony.

He further expressed his admiration for IIFA’s role in enhancing the global presence of Indian cinema. “IIFA has always held a special place in my heart for its ability to showcase our work on such a grand stage, and this year promises to be no different,” Varma said.