Hrithik Roshan welcomes k-pop star Jackson Wang during India visit

K-pop sensation Jackson Wang received a warm Bollywood welcome as he met superstar Hrithik Roshan and his family during his visit to India.

Currently on his tour across the country, Jackson caught up with the Roshans, creating a moment that thrilled both K-pop and Bollywood fans.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to share the special meeting. He posted a photo where Jackson Wang is seen standing between Hrithik and his mother, Pinki Roshan.

Both Jackson and Hrithik kept it stylish and coordinated in all-black outfits as they posed for the picture. Rakesh captioned the post simply, “Jackson welcome & God bless!”

View this post on Instagram

For those who may not be familiar, Jackson Wang is a multi-talented Hong Kong rapper, singer, and songwriter, best known as a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, which debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment.

Over the years, he has carved a successful solo career. His debut solo album ‘Mirrors’ (2019) made waves internationally, peaking at number 32 on the US Billboard 200. His second album ‘Magic Man’ (2022) did even better, reaching number 15 on the same chart.

Jackson’s influence has consistently grown, with Forbes China ranking him 41st in their Celebrity 100 list in 2020 and moving him up to the 10th spot in 2021.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for a packed schedule with two of his biggest projects lined up. First on the list is ‘War 2’, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, following the massive success of previous films like ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. Co-starring Kiara Advani, ‘War 2’ promises to deliver a grand cinematic experience and is ready for release worldwide on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On the superhero front, Hrithik is stepping into uncharted territory with ‘Krrish 4’, where he will not only reprise his role as the beloved superhero but also make his directorial debut. In a significant announcement earlier this year, Rakesh Roshan, who has been the creative force behind the ‘Krrish’ series for over two decades, officially handed over the directorial reins to his son.

The shooting for ‘Krrish 4’ is likely to kick off early next year, with the film going on production in collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Rakesh Roshan.