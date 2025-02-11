Ashutosh Rana links ‘Adipurush’s failure to its non-adherence to the necessities of craft

Larger-than-life films focusing on mythological epics shoulder the burden of maintaining authenticity to the source material. Since the subject is deeply emotional and personal to several viewers, viewers have high expectations from the cinematic experience of such titles. Recently, Ashutosh Rana deliberated on how certain grand mythological films fail at the box office. Talking about Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush,’ he said that the film failed the necessities of the craft.

During his interaction with Indian Express, the interviewer asked Ashutosh Rana to opine on the failure of grand mythological films such as ‘Adipurush.’ To this, the actor replied, “When one is working on a larger-than-life subject, it is important to meet with the craft’s actual necessities, including the dialogues, costume, or how you are going to say something. If we don’t take care of all these factors, then the audience doesn’t appreciate it at all. Be it a film, play, or OTT. It will only be praised when its feelings, language, costume and body language are authentic. Audiences will not accept flaws in mythology, they are emotional about it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshya ( L S PHOTOGRAPHY ) (@lakshya_lsphotography)



He added, “The TV show Ramayana was appreciated a lot. The reason was that their actor’s looks, ambience and everything else was kept in mind. People should see Ravana in me, not Ashutosh Rana. Most movies make the same mistake. The audience doesn’t want to see the actor, they want to see the character to feel the emotions and connect.”

Also Read: When a fan left property worth 72 crores to Sanjay Dutt

Prior to its release, the 2023 film ‘Adipurush’ created significant buzz. Mounted on a budget of over 500 crores, the film starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. However, the film faced backlash for its poor VFX and graphics. Moreover, the costumes and the dialogues failed to impress the audience. The film emerged as a box office dud and only racked up 350-400 crores against its whopping budget.

On the work front, Rana is playing the role of Raavan in the thetrical production, ‘Humare Ram.’