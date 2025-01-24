Rajpal Yadav’s father Naurang Yadav dies, actor rushes back to Delhi

Rajpal Yadav’s father, Naurang Yadav, passed away on Friday, January 24, at AIIMS in Delhi. He had been battling health issues for some time, and his condition deteriorated despite medical care.

Rajpal, who had just returned from Thailand a day earlier, rushed back to be with his family during this difficult time.

Advertisement

Naurang Yadav’s death comes on the heels of a troubling incident involving Rajpal Yadav and other actors.

Advertisement

The actor had recently received a threatening email, warning of serious consequences if they did not respond within eight hours. The email, which was found in Rajpal’s spam folder, stated that the authorities had been monitoring the actors’ activities and emphasized the urgency of the situation.

Members of the Hindi entertainment fraternity, including #RemoDSouza, #RajpalYadav, and #SugandhaMishra, have received #threats from an unidentified person. Cases have been registered, and according to the police, the threatening email was sent from Pakistan.#TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/KRAUwFLVvq — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 23, 2025

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, though Rajpal has refrained from discussing it further. In a voice message, he assured fans that the authorities are handling the investigation.

Despite the personal turmoil, Rajpal Yadav continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His latest project, ‘Baby John’, directed by Kalees, features him alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.