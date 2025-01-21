Kangana Ranaut on feud with Sonu Sood and working with Swara Bhaskar again

Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Emergency’ which hit theatres on January 17. Amid this, the actress has been appearing in several interviews and conversations. In a recent interaction, she opened up about her feud with Sonu Sood. Sood and Ranaut had a fallout after he walked out of her film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.’

The ‘Fateh’ actor and director left the film after Ranaut took over the directorial reigns from Krish Jagarlamudi. At the moment, the politician-actor said that Sood couldn’t take orders from a female. While he hasn’t addressed the matter explicitly, he revealed that he and Ranaut aren’t on speaking terms since.

Advertisement

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube podcast, Kangana Ranaut commented on the feud. She said, “It’s not important that we become friends with everyone we meet. You only make so many friends. Those who are upset with me should stay upset with me.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, previously, Sonu Sood also spoke about the issue briefly. “People can say whatever they want, but I will never say anything against them. I might feel upset thinking, ‘This person was a good friend and said such things.’ I feel that it’s her foolishness, she is not a bad person. But sometimes, when you write or say things, you don’t actually think it through.” He revealed, “No, we have never even spoken to each other after Manikarnika.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)



As the conversation progressed, Ranaut was probed whether she would collaborate with someone with a different political ideology. “Of course. What type of question is this? So many actors I have worked with come from different ideologies.” She added, “Even if I don’t like a person, I can work with them because I am not the authority on that person’s character. I can’t pass judgment on them.”

Further, the host enquired if she would work with her ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ co-star Swara Bhasker in the future. To this, Ranaut said, “Of course we can work together. Back then, too, her ideology was different. Woh hamesha communism aur socialism ko leke uske ideas set pe bhi chalte the. (She would talk about communism and socialism on set too). I have never formed a perception about an actor or any person based on their interviews. This privilege is with leftists, not with us.”

Also Read: Protesters disrupt the screening of ‘Emergency’ in the UK calling it ‘Anti-Sikh’

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s period film ‘Emergency’ hit theatres on January 17, after receiving censor clearance. The film chronicles the politically charged atmosphere of the 1970s Emergency period in India. It seeks to offer a view of a defining moment in the nation’s socio-political history. Apart from headlining the film, Kangana Ranaut is also serving as the director and co-producer of ‘Emergency.’ Apart from her, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik in key roles.