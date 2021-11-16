Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa, shares adorable wedding pictures

The famous Bollywood actor, at last, tied the knot with his girlfriend Patralekhaa and posted adorable images from the ceremony to his social media handles.

Rao posted a few of his wedding pictures to his Instagram on Monday which reportedly took place in Chandigarh captioning, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

The images showcased Rao with a traditional off-white sherwani along with a red turban around his head and stunning Paatralekhaa in an ethnic red lehenga paired with heavy jewelry.

The first picture displayed a candid of the newlyweds holding hands of each other and the second one shows Rao putting sindoor on the forehead of his better half during the ceremony.

Patralekhaa also shared moments from her special day with the caption, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever… rajkummar_rao.”

The new couples recently hosted a stunning all-white-themed engagement party on November 13, which was for his family and friends.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had been dating for a long time, who has also shared screen space in the 2014 drama ‘Citylights’. It was also the debut of the actress.

(With inputs from ANI)