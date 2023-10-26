Rajkummar Rao Named Election Commission’s National Icon

Actor Rajkummar Rao, known for his role as a diligent poll official in the film ‘Newton,’ is all set to be appointed as a ‘National Icon’ by the Election Commission. This initiative is part of the Election Commission’s ongoing efforts to inspire and engage voters to actively participate in the democratic process.

Rao’s portrayal in ‘Newton’ showcased a government clerk’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a free and fair election in the challenging Naxal-affected regions of Chhattisgarh. His dedication in the film closely aligns with the Election Commission’s goal of motivating voters to exercise their right to vote.

The Election Commission often appoints well-known personalities as ‘National Icons’ to encourage citizens to partake in elections. Some notable figures who have previously held this title include actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aamir Khan, along with renowned sports figures like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and MC Mary Kom.

Meanwhile, in his professional life, Rajkummar Rao is keeping busy with several film projects. He will star alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming movie ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi,’ where the duo portrays the roles of cricketers. As of now, the film’s release date remains unannounced. Additionally, Rao is gearing up to take on the role of industrialist Srikant Kolla in an inspirational biopic titled ‘Sri.’

In the world of Indian cinema, Rajkummar Rao’s talent and versatility continue to captivate audiences, and his appointment as a ‘National Icon’ by the Election Commission reflects his influence and ability to inspire citizens to participate in the electoral process.