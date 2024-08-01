Rajkummar Rao dazzles with dance moves in ‘Stree 2’ track ‘Aayi Nai’

Rajkummar Rao is once again proving why he’s one of Bollywood’s brightest stars with his latest performance in the upcoming film ‘Stree 2’. The National Award-winning actor is making headlines with his vibrant dance routine in the new track “Aayi Nai,” a highlight from the highly anticipated sequel.

In “Aayi Nai,” Rao shows off his impressive dance skills, adding another layer to his already diverse talents. This upbeat track, composed by Sachin-Jigar, also features Shraddha Kapoor, enhancing the film’s dynamic energy. The song has quickly become a sensation, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike.

‘Stree 2’ is shaping up to be a major milestone in Rao’s career. Following his recent successes, including his role as a visually impaired industrialist in ‘Srikanth’ and his performance in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, Rao is expected to deliver another standout role in ‘Stree 2’. His portrayal of Bicky promises to bring both humor and heart to the screen, cementing his reputation as a versatile and compelling actor.

The buzz around ‘Stree 2’ suggests it could be Rao’s biggest box office success yet, potentially establishing him as a game-changer in the industry. Fans are eagerly anticipating his performance and hoping for a repeat of his previous critical acclaim. Many are already speculating that Rao’s work in ‘Srikanth’ could earn him another National Award, further solidifying his status as a leading performer.

Looking ahead, Rao will also star in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, set to release on October 11. This film will offer yet another glimpse into his impressive range, adding to an already exciting year for the actor.

As anticipation builds for ‘Stree 2’ and his upcoming projects, Rajkummar Rao continues to captivate audiences with his talent and versatility. With “Aayi Nai” already making waves, it’s clear that Rao’s star power is shining brighter than ever.