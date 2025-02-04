Karan Johar calls Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s ‘Loveyapa’ “best popcorn ride”

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan are gearing up for their theatrical debut with ‘Loveyapa.’ Slated to release on February 7, kickstarting Valentine’s week, the film promises to be an endearing entertainer. Led by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film is going to focus on today’s dating scenario. It notes how the paradigm has shifted with the advent of technology. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has reviewed the film calling it “magical” and the “best popcorn ride.”

The upcoming film is going to spread the love with its heart-warming storyline and the on-screen chemistry of the fresh pairing. Meanwhile, the film is reported to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit ‘Love Today’. The title starred Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, and Raveena Ravi in key roles.

Advertisement

Advait Chandan, the director of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is helming the upcoming romantic comedy. Meanwhile, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment are bankrolling the title with Zee Studios serving as the global distributors.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Taking to social media, KJo dropped his take on the upcoming film. He wrote, “Drum roll for 2025s first love story success story.” He adds, #Loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision… Its what you genuinely call a great time at the movies!!!!. You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble) and root for the magical and endearing leads #junaidkhan and @khushikapoor… I can happily watch the film again and top credit to director @advaitchandan for bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid storytelling to the fore!!!”

Continuing, he penned, “Congratulations to Madhu Mantena, Shrishti Behl and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while! @fuhsephantom @srishtibehlarya @madmantena.”

Also Read: Netflix India 2025 slate OUT! ‘Nadaaniyan,’ ‘Aap Jaisa Koi,’ ‘Jewel Thief’ and more

In related news, Karan Johar is also backing Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Netflix film ‘Nadaaniyan.’ Moreover, the film about young love will mark the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan.