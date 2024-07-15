Rajiv Bhatia to Akshay Kumar: The story behind the name change

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, born Rajiv Bhatia, recently shared the fascinating story behind his name change during an interview. Many fans might be surprised to learn that his new name was inspired by a character in his very first film.

Akshay made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with Mahesh Bhatt’s film ‘Aaj’, which featured prominent actors like Raj Babbar and Smita Patil. Interestingly, the lead was Kumar Gaurav, whose character’s name was Akshay.

Reflecting on this, Akshay revealed, “I casually asked what the hero’s name was during the shoot. When they told me it was Akshay, I decided right then that I wanted to adopt that name!”

At the time, Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India, which added an extra layer of significance to his original name. Akshay noted, “Rajiv is a good name, especially with Rajiv Gandhi in the spotlight. It was a respected name, but I just changed it, aise hi (just like that).” He also clarified that there was no astrological reason behind the change, quipping that even his father remained puzzled by his decision. “He asked me, what’s wrong with you? But I simply told him the name of the hero in my first film was Akshay, so that’s what I would go with!”

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently promoting his latest film, ‘Sarfira’.. Despite the high expectations surrounding the project, the film has had a slow start at the box office.

Akshay Kumar’s journey from Rajiv Bhatia to becoming one of Bollywood’s most beloved figures is a testament to his passion and determination in the film industry. With an extensive career that spans decades, he continues to captivate audiences with his versatility and charisma. As he embraces this new chapter with ‘Sarfira’, fans eagerly await to see what this talented actor will take on next.