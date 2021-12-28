Rajinikanth praises ’83 as ‘magnificent’

Recently released cricket epic ’83 has been praised by megastar Rajinikanth, the latest to do so. During the 1983 World Cup, India was victorious.

Rajnikanth took to Twitter to express his opinion about the film, he said, “#83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers.”

Aside from the director and actor, he also mentioned cricket icon Kapil Dev, actor Ranveer Singh, and Tamil actor Jiiva, who plays Srikkanth.

As a result, Rajinikanth congratulated all cast members and crew members on their achievements. Both fans and critics are enthusiastic about the movie.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will be presented by Kumar Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios, respectively.

Malayalam and Kannada versions of the film were presented by Prithviraj’s production firm and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts.

