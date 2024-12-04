Raid 2 set for May 2025 release, Ajay Devgn returns

Ajay Devgn has officially revealed the release date for the sequel to his 2018 hit ‘Raid’. Titled ‘Raid 2’, the much-anticipated film is set to hit the big screens on ”May 1, 2025”.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “IRS Amay Patnaik’s next mission begins from May 2025! Raid 2 is all set to release on 1st May 2025!”

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the original film, ‘Raid 2’ promises to bring back the intense drama and action that captivated audiences in the first installment.

The film boasts an impressive production team, with Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar backing the project. Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, it is being produced under the banner of Panorama Studios.

Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as the no-nonsense income tax officer Amay Patnaik. Joining him in this sequel are Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, and Rajat Kapoor, adding fresh dynamics to the storyline.

Meanwhile, Ajay’s other project, ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, originally scheduled for a May 1 release, pushes to a new date to accommodate ‘Raid 2’.

The original ‘Raid’ was a gripping tale based on a real-life income tax raid from the 1980s, starring Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz alongside Devgn. Ileana portrayed Amay Patnaik’s wife, adding an emotional layer to the intense narrative.

Ajay Devgn is currently riding high on the success of ‘Singham Again’, directed by Rohit Shetty. Released during Diwali, the film saw Ajay return as the iconic cop Bajirao Singham, a role he first brought to life in 2011. The latest installment of the ‘Singham’ franchise also featured an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

‘Singham Again’ faced stiff competition at the box office, clashing with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. Despite the rivalry, both films drew in crowds, making it a memorable Diwali for cinema lovers.

With ‘Raid 2’ on the horizon, fans of Ajay Devgn can gear up for yet another thrilling ride, blending intense storytelling with hard-hitting performances. Mark your calendars for May 1, 2025!