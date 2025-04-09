Riteish Deshmukh skips ‘Raid 2’ trailer launch — Here’s why fans totally understand

Riteish Deshmukh’s intense showdown with Ajay Devgn in the ‘Raid 2’ trailer had fans buzzing — but many noticed he was missing from the grand launch event. So, where was he?

Turns out, the actor had a pretty epic reason for not showing up. He’s neck-deep in making his dream project ‘Raja Shivaji’ — a historical drama based on the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Not just acting, Riteish is also directing and producing the film under his own banner, Mumbai Film Company, alongside Jio Studios. Talk about multitasking!

Advertisement

A source close to the actor shared, “Riteish really wanted to attend the ‘Raid 2’ trailer launch, but his directorial duties kept him away. The shoot schedule for ‘Raja Shivaji’ is super tight right now.”

Advertisement

Despite his absence, Riteish sent warm wishes to the ‘Raid 2’ team and is eagerly looking forward to how the audience responds to the film.

It’s no secret that ‘Raja Shivaji’ is close to Riteish’s heart. The film marks a major milestone in his career — not just because of its scale, but because he’s stepping behind the camera for such a significant subject. Fans can expect a powerful tribute to one of India’s greatest icons, brought to life with genuine love and respect.

At the same time, ‘Raid 2’ is already making waves with its trailer. The gritty face-off between Riteish and Ajay Devgn promises a thriller filled with tension, drama, and action — and Riteish’s menacing avatar has definitely piqued curiosity.

With two powerhouse projects in his hands, 2025 could very well be the year Riteish Deshmukh leaves a double impact — one as a formidable actor, and another as a visionary director.

Fans might’ve missed him at the ‘Raid 2’ event, but they’ve got plenty to look forward to — and by the looks of it, Riteish is just getting started.