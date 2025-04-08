‘Raid 2’ X (Twitter) review: Netizens react to Ajay Devgn-Riteish Deshmukh’s face-off

It’s been a long seven years since IRS officer Amay Patnaik knocked on our screens with ‘Raid’ (2018), and now, he’s back — bolder and deadlier. The trailer of ‘Raid 2’ dropped recently, and let’s just say, it’s already setting social media ablaze.

Fans can’t get enough of the face-off between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, who slips into the skin of the villain like he was born for it.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, ‘Raid 2’ picks up with Amay Patnaik — now practically a legend in the world of income-tax raids — as he goes after his most powerful target yet: the influential and notoriously corrupt Dada Bhai, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

With 74 successful raids behind him and over ₹4200 crore in black money seized, Patnaik is gunning for his 75th — and possibly most dangerous — mission.

Set to hit theatres on May 1, 2025, ‘Raid 2’ brings back the core themes of high-stakes investigation, political drama, and one man’s unwavering commitment to justice. But this time, the danger is more intense, the villain more cunning, and the stakes sky-high.

Here’s what people on X (formerly Twitter) are saying about the trailer:

While Ajay Devgn is no stranger to playing intense, morally upright roles, it’s Riteish Deshmukh’s transformation that has everyone talking.

Known mostly for his comic timing and romantic leads, Deshmukh seems to relish every bit of his antagonist role. His Dada Bhai is no over-the-top caricature but a calculated, cold, and intimidating figure — a refreshing shift from typical Bollywood villains.

The film was shot across Mumbai, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi in early 2024, giving it a rich, pan-India flavor. The visuals in the trailer reflect the scale — sleek aerial shots, high-octane standoffs, and tightly wound interrogation scenes.

One thing’s for sure: come May 1, 2025, the box office is going to get raided.