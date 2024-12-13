Rahul Dev opens up about breaking free from villain stereotype

Rahul Dev, a prominent name in Indian cinema, has built a career spanning over two decades, largely recognized for his intense portrayals of villains. Despite his success, the actor recently reflected on the challenges of being typecast and his efforts to redefine his image in an industry that often narrows creative opportunities.

Rahul’s journey in Bollywood began with his debut in the 2000 film ‘Champion’. His role as the antagonist opposite Sunny Deol earned him critical acclaim and awards, cementing his reputation as a powerful anti-hero.

Advertisement

Following this success, he appeared in several films such as ‘Aashiq’, ‘Awaara Paagal Deewana’, and ‘Mass’, where he continued to play villainous characters.

Advertisement

However, Rahul Dev soon realized the limitations of being in a single type of role. He described the early 2000s as a time when actors were either heroes or villains, leaving little room for versatility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Dev (@rahuldevofficial)

Reflecting on this phase of his career, Rahul shared that the monotony of negative roles pushed him to explore opportunities in South Indian cinema. While this shift allowed him to experiment with new projects, it wasn’t enough to completely break the mold.

He noted that his early success in ‘Champion’ played a significant role in shaping his career trajectory, but it also made it challenging to escape the shadow of his initial success.

The emergence of OTT platforms has since provided Rahul with a fresh canvas to showcase his versatility. Over the past few years, he has taken on diverse roles in web series like ‘The Test Case’, ‘Who’s Your Daddy’, ‘Empire’, and ‘Adhura’, breaking away from his earlier image.

According to Rahul, the rise of digital platforms has also helped bridge the gap between South and North Indian cinema, as audiences now prioritize quality storytelling over language barriers. He pointed to the success of films like ‘Pushpa’, which drew audiences across regions despite being in Telugu, as a testament to this shift.

Rahul also cited the example of ‘Tumbbad’, which saw greater success during its re-release post-Covid than in its initial run, highlighting the evolving tastes of audiences. He believes viewers today are more appreciative of nuanced storytelling and diverse content, a change that has significantly influenced his career choices.

Looking ahead, Rahul is going to star in the OTT film ‘Zabt’, which will stream on Prasar Bharati’s Waves platform starting December 13. The film features Eijaz Khan as a determined man who relocates to Mumbai, only to face unexpected challenges after borrowing money from an underworld don. When he is robbed, the story delves into his mysterious past and his desperate quest to recover the lost money.