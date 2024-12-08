Radhikka Madan captivates fans with breathtaking Taj Mahal photos

Actor Radhikka Madan recently took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her trip to the Taj Mahal, capturing the timeless beauty of the iconic monument.

In one of the photos, Radhikka is seen gazing at the magnificent structure, with a caption that reads, “Aisa ishq..,” evoking a sense of romance and awe.

Her fans were quick to comment, appreciating the picturesque moment from her visit.

On the professional front, Radhikka is keeping busy with multiple projects. She was recently featured in the music video for the song “Sahiba,” where she shared the screen with popular actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The video also includes performances by Dulquer Salmaan and singer-composer Jasleen Royal. In “Sahiba,” Radhikka captivates with her dance moves.

Looking ahead, Radhikka Madan has an exciting role in the upcoming action-drama ‘Subedaar’, where she stars alongside Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor. The film features Radhikka as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor’s character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared an intense still from the movie on his social media, teasing fans with a glimpse of his action-packed role. The veteran actor hinted at the rigorous prep for the film, stating, “Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai, Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai,” which translates to, “The real action is yet to come; this is just preparation.”

‘Subedaar’ is directed by Suresh Triveni, known for his work on ‘Tumhari Sulu’ (2017) and ‘Jalsa’, both starring Vidya Balan. The movie promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled narrative where Anil Kapoor’s character, a former soldier, struggles to adjust to civilian life.

The film’s official synopsis describes how Subedaar Arjun Maurya must face both external and internal battles to protect his family and loved ones. The action-packed drama is being produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor under the banners of Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN).

Fans can expect high-octane action and emotional depth in this gripping tale.