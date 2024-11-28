Anil Kapoor shares romantic Taj Mahal moment with wife Sunita

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently delighted fans by sharing snippets from a memorable day out with his wife, Sunita Kapoor, at the Taj Mahal.

The evergreen actor took to Instagram to post pictures from their trip, showcasing not just the couple’s timeless charm but also the magic of India’s most iconic monument of love.

The pictures captured Anil and Sunita in cheerful poses, radiating warmth and affection. Anil sported a chic all-black outfit, while Sunita complemented him with her cozy, winter-ready look. The couple’s smiles and effortless style perfectly matched the romantic aura of the Taj Mahal.

Adding a thoughtful touch to the post, Anil captioned the pictures with a quote from Alain de Botton’s ‘On Love’: “Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing… we are not wholly alive until we are loved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Fans and friends from the film fraternity showered the post with love. Filmmaker Farah Khan playfully quipped, “Deep, papaji! Who wrote it?” while actor Varun Dhawan left a heart emoji. Designer Masaba Gupta admired Sunita’s necklace, and actress Shilpa Shetty wrote a heartfelt “Awww.” Anand Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor also chimed in with heart emojis, adding to the outpouring of affection.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for his next release, ‘Subedaar’, an action-drama helmed by Suresh Triveni. Known for his work on ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Jalsa’, Triveni brings his signature storytelling to this new venture. ‘Subedaar’ is being produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor himself, promising another powerful performance from the seasoned actor.