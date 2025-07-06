Raashii Khanna opens up about flight anxiety after Air India tragedy

Actor Raashii Khanna is popular for her poise and grace on-screen, but her recent Instagram post reveals a more vulnerable side.

The actress has been grappling with deep anxiety around air travel following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that occurred last month.

In an emotional note shared with fans on Sunday, Raashii admitted that stepping into airports and boarding flights hasn’t felt the same since the horrifying incident.

“Travel used to be an escape,” she wrote alongside a couple of somber pictures from the airport. “Lately, it feels like holding your breath.”

Check the post by Raashii Khanna here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

The Air India tragedy she referred to occurred on June 12, when a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The aircraft, which struck the BJ Medical College hostel complex in the Meghani Nagar area, resulted in the loss of 241 lives out of the 242 on board.

Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Only one person survived the accident, making it one of the deadliest air disasters in recent Indian history.

“There’s so much unrest in the world,” she shared in the post. “Every flight feels heavier now, not just because of the skies, but because of the headlines we carry with us.”

Fans and fellow celebrities offered their support in the comments, with many echoing her sentiments.

“You put it into words so well. Every trip feels a little more fragile these days,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “It’s okay to feel this way. We’re all trying to cope with a world that feels increasingly uncertain.”

The aviation industry is still reeling from the aftermath of the crash, with investigations ongoing into what led to the catastrophic failure.