Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn reunite at ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ mahurat

Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn reunited on Saturday at the mahurat ceremony for the upcoming film ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, which marks the debut of Aman Kumar, the son of veteran director Indra Kumar.

The event was a special one for fans, as it brought together two stars with a long history of collaboration under Indra Kumar’s direction.

The moment was filled with nostalgia, especially for fans of ‘Ishq’, the hit film that featured Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

The reunion at the mahurat event quickly became a talking point on social media, where many expressed their excitement at seeing the two stars together again. Aamir and Ajay shared a warm hug and posed for the cameras, creating an atmosphere of fond memories and camaraderie.

Fans flooded social media with comments, reminiscing about their on-screen chemistry in ‘Ishq’ and expressing hope for a sequel. “We want ‘Ishq 2’… so happy to see them together,” one fan wrote. Another shared their joy, saying, “Magor nostalgic… two best actors together.”

In addition to Aamir and Ajay, several other celebrities attended the ceremony, including Johny Lever, Sajid Khan, and Aftab Shivdasani, all of whom came to show their support for ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’. The film is directorial of Milap Zaveri and boasts a talented cast that includes Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma.